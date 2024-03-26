SK hynix plans $4 billion advanced chip packaging facility for Indiana, USA

SK hynix is putting $4 billion worth of investment into a new advanced chip packaging facility that will be built in West Lafayette, a western city in Indiana.

The news is coming from The Wall Street Journal sources, which say it's not yet decided on the new advanced chip packaging investment. If SK hynix goes ahead with its $4 billion investment, we'll see the facility operational by 2028 if there are no delays between now and then.

SK hynix's new advanced chip packaging facility would add between 800 and 1000 new jobs, with this news on the heels of the South Korean giants' plans to invest $90 billion on the world's largest fab complex, which will be completed by 2046. There will be multiple facilities at SK hynix's new fab complex, with some of them operational in the next couple of years.

SK hynix has been on the ride of a lifetime over the last 12 months, becoming the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, which has kicked off work on next-gen HBM3E memory for NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU, as well as providing virtually all over the HBM3 memory used in NVIDIA's dominant Hopper H100 AI GPU.

