SK hynix GDDR7 memory spotted at NVIDIA GTC 2024: 16-24Gb, up to 40Gbps, up to 160GB/sec

Samsung wasn't the only one showing off next-gen GDDR7 memory chips at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024 event, with SK hynix also having some GDDR7 on the show floor. Check it out:

Our friends over at HardwareLuxx were on the show floor at NVIDIA GTC 2024, spotting SK hynix's new GDDR7 memory modules that offer up to 40Gbps per pin for up to 160GB/sec memory bandwidth per module. We've heard and reported that GDDR7 memory will start its life at 28Gbps on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with refreshes along the way packing higher-speed GDDR7 modules.

Samsung has claimed it is working on 37Gbps GDDR7 memory while also showing off next-gen 32Gbps and 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules at NVIDIA GTC 2024. We should expect NVIDIA to roll out GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards with 28Gbps GDDR7 memory, but I would lean more towards 32Gbps GDDR7 to give them a huge performance leap over the GDDR6X-based flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

SK hynix plans to have 16Gb and 24Gb GDDR7 memory modules, with the 24Gb chips featuring memory capacity of 3GB each, which will allow AMD and NVIDIA to offer entirely new memory configurations without the hassle of using more memory chips.

NVIDIA will be the first to debut graphics cards with next-gen GDDR7 memory, which will begin later this year with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs.

