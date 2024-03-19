SK hynix begins volume production of HBM3E, ready for NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell B200 AI GPU

SK hynix announces volume production of the industry's first HBM3E memory, will help the company cement its position as the total AI memory provider.

SK hynix has just announced that it has begun volume production of HBM3E memory, the newest AI memory product for ultra-high performance that it supplied to a "customer" (NVIDIA) in late March.

SK hynix is the first provider of next-gen HBM3E memory after enjoying great success with its HBM3 memory on various AI GPUs on the market. The company issued a press release to announce that it is the first in the industry to mass provide HBM3E memory and that supply to a customer after 7 months of development offers best-in-class performance to lead level of AI capabilities to the world's best.

The company recently invested another $1 billion into future HBM memory while filling NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU with ultra-fast HBM3E memory sees SK hynix at the top of its game. Sungsoo Ryu, Head of HBM Business at SK hynix said that mass production of HBM3E has completed the company's lineup of industry-leading AI memory products, adding: "With the success story of the HBM business and the strong partnership with customers that it has built for years, SK hynix will cement its position as the total AI memory provider".

The company points out that its new HBM3E memory features blistering speeds and heat control, processing an incredible 1.18TB/sec of data per second, which is the equivalent to 230 x Full HD movies at 5GB each, per second. Not bad.