Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors

Corsair unveils new all-white RMx SWIFT power supplies, with interesting side-mounted connectors with 750W to 1200W models available.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Corsair has just unveiled an all-white version of its RMx SHIFT power supplies, which range from 750W to 1200W, with new side-mounted connectors. The company has a video going over it all below:

The family of RMx SHIFT power supplies feature a side-mounted DC connector panel which makes for neater cable management, but you'll want to make sure you've got the room in your case to handle power cables feeding into the PSU on those side-mounted connectors.

Corsair provides PC builders with access to all the micro-fit cables through the side-mounted connectors, which makes for quicker and easier installation, and maintenance -- like installing some more SSDs or additional fans -- without digging around in your system. The cable design from Corsair also reportedly reduces cable strain by minimizing bending and testing, which makes for longer-lasting cables and connectors.

Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors 402
Open Gallery 6

The new all-white RMx SWIFT power supplies are no different inside than their all-black counterparts. Corsair uses 105C-rated Japanese capacitors, a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, and 80 Plus Gold power efficiency.

However, the new Corsair RMx SWIFT power supply doesn't include a native 12VHPWR connector on its side-mounted connector panel. This would've been nice to see, but the RMx SHIFT isn't the company's flagship power supply range. It's 2024, and millions of gamers have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs with native 12VHPWR power connectors.

Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors 403
Open Gallery 6

The connectors change between the PSUs depending on what wattage you need, with the RMx SWIFT 1200W PSU featuring the best connectivity in the picture above.

Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors 404
Open Gallery 6
Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors 405Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors 406

In the above three photos, we've got the RM1000, RM850, and RM750 power supplies.

Corsair explains: "CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series fully modular power supplies boast a revolutionary side cable interface to keep all your connections within easy reach, for exceptionally convenient 80 PLUS Gold efficient power".

As for pricing, we're looking at:

  • Corsair RMx SWIFT 750W: $139.99
  • Corsair RMx SWIFT 850W: $169.99
  • Corsair RMx SWIFT 1000W: $219.99
  • Corsair RMx SWIFT 1200W: $239.99
Buy at Amazon

Corsair RM850x SHIFT Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$143.99
$143.99$143.99$144.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2024 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags