Corsair's new white RMx SHIFT 750W to 1200W PSUs have side-mounted connectors

Corsair unveils new all-white RMx SWIFT power supplies, with interesting side-mounted connectors with 750W to 1200W models available.

Corsair has just unveiled an all-white version of its RMx SHIFT power supplies, which range from 750W to 1200W, with new side-mounted connectors. The company has a video going over it all below:

The family of RMx SHIFT power supplies feature a side-mounted DC connector panel which makes for neater cable management, but you'll want to make sure you've got the room in your case to handle power cables feeding into the PSU on those side-mounted connectors.

Corsair provides PC builders with access to all the micro-fit cables through the side-mounted connectors, which makes for quicker and easier installation, and maintenance -- like installing some more SSDs or additional fans -- without digging around in your system. The cable design from Corsair also reportedly reduces cable strain by minimizing bending and testing, which makes for longer-lasting cables and connectors.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new all-white RMx SWIFT power supplies are no different inside than their all-black counterparts. Corsair uses 105C-rated Japanese capacitors, a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, and 80 Plus Gold power efficiency.

However, the new Corsair RMx SWIFT power supply doesn't include a native 12VHPWR connector on its side-mounted connector panel. This would've been nice to see, but the RMx SHIFT isn't the company's flagship power supply range. It's 2024, and millions of gamers have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs with native 12VHPWR power connectors.

6

The connectors change between the PSUs depending on what wattage you need, with the RMx SWIFT 1200W PSU featuring the best connectivity in the picture above.

6

In the above three photos, we've got the RM1000, RM850, and RM750 power supplies.

Corsair explains: "CORSAIR RMx SHIFT Series fully modular power supplies boast a revolutionary side cable interface to keep all your connections within easy reach, for exceptionally convenient 80 PLUS Gold efficient power".

As for pricing, we're looking at: