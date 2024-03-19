Respawn Entertainment responds to Apex Legends getting hacked

Respawn Entertainment has released a statement regarding the recent hack that occurred during an ALGS event that involved pro players being gifted cheats.

Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, responded to the recent mid-game hack that occurred during the Apex Legends NA regional finals.

For those that don't know, here's a quick rundown of the events. The Apex Legends Global Series is currently underway and is in the stage of regional finals. North American teams were going up against each other in an online match and during that match at least two players were injected with cheats such as aimbot and wallhacks.

This hack sparked a grave warning for millions of gamers as it was unknown if the security vulnerability, reported as an RCE issue, was within Apex Legends or Easy Anti-Cheat, the software the game uses to prevent hacking.

The implications for Easy Anti-Cheat having a security vulnerability of this caliber would mean hundreds of games and potentially millions of gamers across multiple games would also be vulnerable. However, Easy Anti-Cheat reignited its X account after 5 years to announce that after an investigation, it's confident "there is no RCE vulnerability within Easy Anti-Cheat being exploited".

If believed, this leaves only Apex Legends as the host of the vulnerability, with some reports pointing to the game being a modified version of the Source Engine that has, in the past, been prone to security breaches of this level.

With nothing being officially confirmed yet, gamers were recommended to stay away from Easy Anti-Cheat-protected titles and Apex Legends until the source of the vulnerability was discovered and fixed. Currently, the source has yet to be discovered, but Respawn Entertainment has put out a statement that can seen above.

