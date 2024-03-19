Fatal Fury City of the Wolves is the first game in the iconic SNK fighting series in 26 years

When you think of the fighting game genre, odds are you're thinking about Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, two franchises that date back to the early 1990s and are still going strong. Suppose you grew up during that period and spent many afternoons at the local arcade. In that case, there is no doubt you'd be aware of SNK and its iconic output, including series like Fatal Fury, King of Fighters, and Samurai Shodown.
Interestingly, Fatal Fury, the SNK fighting game franchise that began in 1991 (making it one of the oldest fighting games in video game history), hasn't received a new entry since 1999, when Garou: Mark of the Wolves was released.
Fast-forward to 2024, and SNK has announced that Fatal Fury will return in early 2025 after a 26-year absence.
FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves features a stylized cel-shaded cartoon look. The announcement trailer shows this slice of old-school fighting reborn.
This isn't your grandpappy's Fatal Fury (or the one from your childhood), as it introduces the new REV system designed to keep the action at "full throttle." Next month, a playable demo will be available at EVO Japan 2024, and the full game will hit arcades and home platforms in 2025.
Fan Favorites and Fresh Faces Square Off in the Arena
Iconic characters from FATAL FURY and GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES are ready to rumble once again. A new character and star pupil of Joe Higashi also makes her debut.
All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear
The REV System, a toolset making its FATAL FURY debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!
Classic Battle Systems Evolved
Many classic FATAL FURY battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!
Experience-Tailored Control Schemes
Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls-tailored specifically to your level.