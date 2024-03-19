Fatal Fury City of the Wolves is the first game in the iconic SNK fighting series in 26 years

One of the very first fighting games is back with SNK dusting off the Fatal Fury series for one more round, with a new entry arriving in Early 2025.

When you think of the fighting game genre, odds are you're thinking about Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, two franchises that date back to the early 1990s and are still going strong. Suppose you grew up during that period and spent many afternoons at the local arcade. In that case, there is no doubt you'd be aware of SNK and its iconic output, including series like Fatal Fury, King of Fighters, and Samurai Shodown.

Interestingly, Fatal Fury, the SNK fighting game franchise that began in 1991 (making it one of the oldest fighting games in video game history), hasn't received a new entry since 1999, when Garou: Mark of the Wolves was released.

Fast-forward to 2024, and SNK has announced that Fatal Fury will return in early 2025 after a 26-year absence.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves features a stylized cel-shaded cartoon look. The announcement trailer shows this slice of old-school fighting reborn.

This isn't your grandpappy's Fatal Fury (or the one from your childhood), as it introduces the new REV system designed to keep the action at "full throttle." Next month, a playable demo will be available at EVO Japan 2024, and the full game will hit arcades and home platforms in 2025.