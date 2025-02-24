All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Blood of Dawnwalker is 'fully funded' and isn't affected by NetEase layoffs

NetEase's recent decisions to cut ties with Western studios will not impact Blood of Dawnwalker's development, the new grim RPG from Witcher 3 devs.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NetEase is realigning its business strategies, leading to layoffs and closures, but not all investments are affected. Blood of Dawnwalker, a dark fantasy game by Rebel Wolves, remains unaffected as NetEase is a minority shareholder. The game is fully funded, with Bandai Namco as the global publisher, and no release date is set yet.

NetEase is cutting ties with risky investments as its realigns its business strategies, leading to some surprising layoffs and closures. Not all of NetEase's investments will be affected by the move, however.

Blood of Dawnwalker is 'fully funded' and isn't affected by NetEase layoffs 2
2

Blood of Dawnwalker, a new dark fantasy game from former Witcher 3 devs, hasn't been jeopardized by NetEase's cuts. It turns out that NetEase is only a minority shareholder in Rebel Wolves, the team that's making Blood of Dawnwalker.

In a recent LinkedIn post, studio co-owner Tomasz Tinc clarifies that Blood of Dawnwalker's production budget has already been paid for.

I've also read the articles suggesting that Rebel Wolves may be in danger due to the rumoured situation at NetEase.

"First and foremost, thank you for all the warm messages and wishes. The development of our game is progressing steadily, and we're facing no financial issues.

"The Blood of Dawnwalker's production is fully funded, and we work alongside our partners and friends from Bandai Namco, our game's global publisher, to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to life.

"The vast majority of Rebel Wolves' ownership rests in the hands of Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and other studio co-owners, all of whom are employed by Rebel Wolves. NetEase is Rebel Wolves' minority shareholder."

The game takes place in a brutal 14th-century Europe that's been riven by plague, giving a very distinct Witcher vibe. It'll be third-person action with emphasis on narrative decision-making and branching story. No release date has been set for Blood of Dawnwalker, but it's been made for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

