NVIDIA's new B100 AI GPU rumor: 2 x dies, 192GB of HBM3E memory, while B200 has 288GB HBM3E

NVIDIA GTC 2024 kicks off tomorrow, where we will be introduced to the next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture, and new B100 and B200 AI GPUs.

NVIDIA will unveil its next-generation Blackwell GPU architecture at GTC 2024... tomorrow, if you can believe it, detailing its new B100 AI GPU and giving us a tease at the beefed-up B200 AI GPU expected in 2025.

NVIDIA's next-gen B200 AI GPU performance tease (source: NVIDIA)

In a new post on X by "XpeaGPU," we hear that NVIDIA's new B100 is truly a monster: 2 x GPU dies on the latest TSMC CoWoS-L (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate-L) 2.5D packaging technology, which allows companies to design and manufacture larger chips. NVIDIA's next-gen B100 will have up to 192GB of ultra-fast HBM3E memory on 8-Hi stacks, while the beefed-up B200 AI GPU will feature a huge 288GB of HBM3E memory.

NVIDIA's current H100 AI GPU ships with 80GB or 141GB of HBM3 memory, while its competitor, the AMD Instinct MI300X, ships with 192GB of HMB3 memory. The release of the B100 AI GPU will see NVIDIA match AMD for the amount of HBM memory, but NVIDIA's new B100 will have the new ultra-fast HBM3E memory and will be the first GPU with HBM3E to market.

NVIDIA will follow up on its B100 AI GPU with the new B200, which will reportedly feature 12-Hi stacks of HBM3E memory, enabling a whopping 288GB of ultra-fast HBM3E memory for the ultimate AI GPU. AMD has a planned upgrade for its Instinct MI300 AI GPU, which will see it using HBM3E memory -- compared to the HBM3 it ships with -- which has been in the rumor mill recently.

NVIDIA will host its GTC 2024 keynote with CEO Jensen Huang tomorrow, March 18, at 1-3pm PDT, which you can check out here.