AMD confirms ultra-fast HBM3e memory is coming to Instinct MI300 refresh AI GPU

AMD has teased it's working on a refresh of its just-released Instinct MI300 AI GPU family, which will feature the latest ultra-fast HBM3e memory standard that Micron and Samsung are gearing up into.

We heard rumors of AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400 series AI GPU just a couple of days ago, along with a refreshed MI300 AI GPU with faster HBM3e memory, and now AMD's own Chief Technology Officer, Mark Papermaster, has confirmed just that. A refreshed AMD Instinct MI300 AI GPU is on the way, with HBM3e memory.

AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster said during a presentation at the Arete Investor Webinar Conference, which Seeking Alpha reported on: "We are not standing still. We made adjustments to accelerate our roadmap with both memory configurations around the MI300 family, derivatives of MI300, the generation next. [...] So, we have 8-Hi stacks. We architected for 12-Hi stacks. We are shipping with MI300 HBM3. We have architected for HBM3E".

Papermaster confirmed AMD is working on memory adjustments as a path to expand its Instinct AI GPU family, where they're also working on considerable changes which will constitute a "refresh" of its Instinct MI300 AI GPU family.

HBM3e memory offers a 50% increase in speed over HBM3, with up to 10TB/sec of memory bandwidth per system, and up to 5TB/sec of memory bandwidth per chip... with HBM3e-enabled AI GPUs featuring memory capacities of up to a whopping 141GB. NVIDIA's beefed-up H200 AI GPU will be the first to market with the new ultra-fast HBM3e memory standard in the coming months.

