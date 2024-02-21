NVIDIA says next-gen B100 AI GPU will be 'supply constrained' as 'demand far exceeds supply'

NVIDIA says supply of its Hopper AI GPUs is improving, with demand 'very strong' while expecting next-gen B100 to be 'supply constrained'.

NVIDIA posted its fourth fiscal quarter earnings today, smashing Wall Street predictions for earnings and sales, and we even got a tease of its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained: "Whenever we have new products, as you know, it ramps from zero to a very large number and you can't do that overnight". The new products Jensen is referring to are NVIDIA's upcoming beefed-up H200 AI GPU and its next-gen B100 AI GPU, which are both dropping this year.

The company has recently improved its supply chain issues which were hampering AI GPU shipments, even though the company reported record revenue for the quarter, driven by its Data Center business. Even with that, the company is selling AI GPUs as fast -- in fact, faster -- than the company can make them.

Read more: NVIDIA posts gigantic 769% annual profit growth in Q4 FY24

NVIDIA Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, said that the company is improving the supply of its super-popular AI GPUs, but they're still expecting them to be in short supply... especially its next-gen B100 AI GPU. Colette said: "We are delighted that supply of Hopper architecture products is improving. Demand for Hopper remains very strong. We can expect our next-generation products to be supply constrained as demand far exceeds supply".

It's expected, as TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) can only make so much, with advanced CoWoS packaging technology not an easy thing to do. NVIDIA's entire fleet of AI GPUs is fabbed at TSMC, including its current H100, new H200, and next-gen B100 AI GPUs. They're at the mercy of TSMC, but things have been improving for months now.

NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event being held in a few weeks' time. The B100 AI GPU will be born there, and already the company is admitting that its next-generation AI GPUs will be "supply constrained as demand far exceeds supply".

If we think NVIDIA's AI GPU demand is strong now with its H100 AI GPU, the new H200 AI GPU -- and more especially -- the upcoming B100 AI GPU, is going to be bananas. Gwen Stefani bananas, like b-a-n-a-n-a-s. We've only got a few more weeks to wait for Blackwell, with NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2024 event kicking off a few days after my birthday, with GTC 2024 taking place on March 18.

NVIDIA has a keynote speech for GTC 2024 with CEO Jensen Huang, where we'll hear about literally everything AI -- and why not, NVIDIA is doing absolutely incredible, game-changing things with its AI GPU hardware and software -- as well as I'm sure the big push for Hopper H200 AI GPUs and the next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture full unveiling and announcement (and benchmarks, lots of specs, and juicy information) on the next-gen B100 AI GPU.