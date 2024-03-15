More macOS Sonoma 14.4 woes - now printers aren't working, either

Apple's new macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update has proven to be problematic in a number of ways and now it's breaking printers for some people.

Apple released the macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update recently and while it brought with it new emojis and support for transcripts in the Apple Podcasts app, it also brought with it a number of bugs, it seems. Recent reports have suggested that the new software update is causing issues with some USB-C and Thunderbolt docks, now it seems printers aren't faring much better.

The previous reports said that some people who connected input accessories like mice and keyboards via a hub were finding that they no longer worked after updating to the macOS Sonoma 14.4 software version. Some also reported the same problem when using their monitor, too. While the problem doesn't seem to be impacting everyone, people have already taken to social media and even Apple's own support forums to report the issue. Now, it seems that people are having similar issues with printers - but it doesn't matter how they're connected to the Mac which rules out hubs, it would appear.

Apple Insider reports that a number of macOS Sonoma 14.4 users have reported that they can no longer print after installing the same update. Posts on Reddit and again, Apple's own support forums, suggest that the problem isn't one that users can easily fix. According to one Reddit post, macOS Sonoma 14.4 removes the core CUPS software that is required for printing which in turn means that there is no way for the Mac to talk to the printer and ask it to do its job.

That seems to be the consensus over on the JAMF discussion group and it's thought that one potential cause could be Microsoft Defender. With that in mind, some have suggested that granting full disk access to com.microsoft.dlp.daemon in the Privacy & Security portion of System Settings is enough to get things back on track.

It's also notable that reports seem to center on HP printers specifically, but it isn't yet clear why that might be the case. It also isn't immediately clear whose problem this is to fix - will Apple need to issue another macOS software update, or is this a Microsoft bug if indeed its Defender software is causing the problem?

At this point, we would perhaps suggest holding off installing the macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update if you haven't already installed it, especially if you rely on a USB-C or Thunderbolt hub or happen to have a HP printer that you rely on for work.