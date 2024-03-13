Sycom's Silent Master GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER uses Noctua Fans and it's 3.8 slots thick

Sycom has announced two new GPUs for its 'Silent Master' range: the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Like previous releases in the series, the Japanese company has partnered with Noctua to deliver its whisper-quiet GPU cooling, powered by Noctua's flagship NF-A12x25 PWM fans.

The Sycom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Silent Master is basically 4 slots thick.
Throw in a custom fan cover and steel frame from Japanese company Nagao Manufacturing Co., Ltd, generous heat sinks with copper pipes, and a metal backplate, and you've got near-silent performance even when under load. Sycom claims 31.4 dB noise levels for the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER when idle and 42.1 dB under load - a full 12 dB quieter than the competition.

Plus, the use of Noctua fans also keeps temperatures down - with Sycom saying you can expect the GPU to run with temperatures around 5 degrees cooler than the competition. And you're looking at two fans instead of the traditional three for a high-end GPU. However, there is a catch - a big one. Literally.

Noctua fans are system fans first and foremost, so once you add a heatsink and custom steel frame, the Sycom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Silent Master becomes a 3.8-slot thick graphics card. It is a four-slot beast that will take up a lot of space in a chassis. The Sycom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Silent Master is no slouch either; it's 3.5-slots thick.

Still, they look pretty awesome - so it's a shame that Sycom GPUs are only available in Japan, even then as part of pre-built systems with plenty of other Noctua cooling action. For PC gamers around the globe looking for a GPU with Noctua cooling, there's the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Edition.

