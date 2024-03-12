Elon Musk reveals X will 'soon' be coming to smart TVs to rival YouTube

For quite some time Elon Musk has been attempting to compete with Google with various business ventures, with one being the creation of OpenAI to be a counter weight to Google, and now X, formerly Twitter, pushing head first into video adoption.

Before Musk took over Twitter and changed it into X the platform was primarily a text and image-based platform, but that since changed with the integration of video in both long and short form. Now, Elon Musk has teased that X's video capabilities won't be exclusive to desktops, laptops and smartphones, as a dedicated X app is being developed for smart TVs.

Fortune reports, along with Elon Musk teasing the feature via a post to his personal X account, developers behind the scenes are working on a new X app that will be coming to Amazona and Samsung smart TVs first, according to a source that spoke to Fortune. This exclusive report and Elon Musk's post echo X's sentiments published in a recent blog post where the company wants to be seen as a "video-first platform" which is part of the company's overall push to turn X into the "everything app".

