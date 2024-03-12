Apple's design for its secret electric vehicle is nothing like you would have expected

Apple's now-canceled secretive electric vehicle project has received additional details, including a design leak showing what it would have looked like.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

It was only a few weeks ago that Apple axed its secretive electric vehicle project internally called Project Titan, and now we have received more details about what the company was working on.

Apple's design for its secret electric vehicle is nothing like you would have expected 1515
Open Gallery 2

Rumors surrounding an Apple Car have been circulating the internet for 10 years now, with as many as 5,000 employees working on the project at its height of development to 1,400 recently being given the choice of finding a division of the company to enter or laid off. Throughout those 10 years of development, hardly any details about Project Titan were leaked, but now the project is officially canceled Bloomberg's Apple insider Mark Gurman now has many details about it, including what the secret EV would have looked like.

According to the insider, Apple's EV 2020 design was similar to a Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, or a futuristic minivan that featured adjustable window tint, an all-glass sunroof, a white exterior, whitewall tires, an identical front and back, and full self-driving optimizations. In Apple fashion, the design of Project Titan was completely unique, with its interior echoing Apple's iconic minimalistic design approach, which is seen across all its products. The report states its interior would have featured "seats you'd normally see on a private jet or limousine," and when seated, it felt like sitting in a "contoured bubble."

The Apple Car went through multiple design changes throughout the years of its development, and upon its last version Apple decided to roll back Level 5 autonomy to Level 2, which added back a steering wheel and pedals.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2024 at 3:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags