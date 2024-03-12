Apple's design for its secret electric vehicle is nothing like you would have expected

It was only a few weeks ago that Apple axed its secretive electric vehicle project internally called Project Titan, and now we have received more details about what the company was working on.

Rumors surrounding an Apple Car have been circulating the internet for 10 years now, with as many as 5,000 employees working on the project at its height of development to 1,400 recently being given the choice of finding a division of the company to enter or laid off. Throughout those 10 years of development, hardly any details about Project Titan were leaked, but now the project is officially canceled Bloomberg's Apple insider Mark Gurman now has many details about it, including what the secret EV would have looked like.

According to the insider, Apple's EV 2020 design was similar to a Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, or a futuristic minivan that featured adjustable window tint, an all-glass sunroof, a white exterior, whitewall tires, an identical front and back, and full self-driving optimizations. In Apple fashion, the design of Project Titan was completely unique, with its interior echoing Apple's iconic minimalistic design approach, which is seen across all its products. The report states its interior would have featured "seats you'd normally see on a private jet or limousine," and when seated, it felt like sitting in a "contoured bubble."

The Apple Car went through multiple design changes throughout the years of its development, and upon its last version Apple decided to roll back Level 5 autonomy to Level 2, which added back a steering wheel and pedals.