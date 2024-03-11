PUBG developers confirm destructible environments and switch to Unreal Engine 5

The developers behind PUBG: Battlegrounds have announced that the popular battle royale shooter will get destructible environments.

PUBG: Battleground has announced some major changes expected to hit the popular battle royale title throughout 2024, and two of them are the adoption of destructible environments and the switch to Unreal Engine 5.

The team behind PUBG has taken to the official PUBG: Battlegrounds YouTube channel and a blog post to explain what players can expect from the battle royale title in terms of coming updates. The roadmap blog post confirms destructible environments are coming to the game, and it will enable players to add more strategy to their gameplay as they will be able to "destroy sections of buildings" and terrain.

The developers plan on releasing destruction elements in an update that is expected to arrive sometime in April, with more updates on environmental destruction planned in future updates. As for Unreal Engine 5, the blog post reveals that PUBG will be switching to the latest Unreal Engine version and that its adoption will be "laying the groundwork" to create "User Generated Content (UGC) service. This ambitious initiative aims to empower our players with the tools to craft and engage with their own content, fostering a vibrant, creator-driven ecosystem."

Environmental Destruction