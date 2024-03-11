Apple's iOS 18 update could make AirPods Pro a real alternative to traditional hearing aids

Apple's iOS 18 software update is expected to debut in June and release in September and a new report claims it will turn AirPods Pro into hearing aids.

If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect it to announce a slew of new software updates in June during the WWDC event and then make them all available to the public around September time. We've been hearing tidbits about what those updates could have to offer with the iPhone's iOS 18 a particular focus. Now, a new report has added further fuel to the fire and it drags the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds into the mix, too.

According to the report, Apple's AirPods Pro will gain a whole new feature as part of the iOS 18 release, Specifically, it's thought that a new hearing aid feature is on the horizon and that it will only be available in conjunction with the AirPods Pro. However, it isn't yet clear whether that feature will only be available on the latest USB-C 2nd-gen AirPods Pro.

The news came via the paywalled version of the Power On newsletter shared every week by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The newsletter was reported on by 9to5Mac.

According to the report, Gurman believes that while the AirPods Pro aren't expected to benefit from any new hardware upgrades in 2024, there will be a new addition in terms of a hearing aid mode that will be part of the iOS 18 software update's list of new features.

That's notable because the AirPods already offer something similar to this, although not quite the same. Live Listen is a feature that was originally launched in 2018 as part of the iOS 12 release that allows audio captured by an iPhone's microphones to be heard via AirPods in real-time. A similar feature, called Conversation Boost, launched in 2021 and allows AirPods to boost the audio from around the user in a way that's similar to using a hearing aid

We are of course still waiting for more details on all of this including how the feature will work and, as mentioned, which AirPods Pro will be capable of the feature. All eyes are now on Apple to see what it does next, but there is no denying that such a feature could be a huge benefit to people who struggle to hear well - especially if they already own a pair of AirPods Pro. What's more, buying AirPods Pro would likely be cheaper than buying conventional hearing aids, too.

Alongside the iOS 18 update we expect Apple to also announce new software for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and of course the Apple Vision Pro.