NASA's rover photographed a broken helicopter on the surface of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has snapped an image of a broken rotor blade attached to the out-of-commission Mars helicopter named Ingenuity.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

NASA's Mars rover named Perseverance has snapped a new photograph of the Mars helicopter situated on the desolate Red Planet.

NASA's rover photographed a broken helicopter on the surface of Mars 2525
Open Gallery 3

The helicopter named Ingenuity landed on Mars with Perseverance in February 2021, and during its active time, the 4-pound helicopter served as a reconnaissance drone for Perseverance as it was sent ahead of the rover to collect data on the upcoming terrain and any potential scientific prospects that warranted further inspection by the rover. Ingenuity flew 72 separate times while active on the Red Planet, and on January 18, it endured catastrophic damage through a hard landing.

Following the January 18 flight, NASA confirmed that a piece of at least one of Ingenuity's rotor blades had broken off - this was confirmed by a selfie image snapped by Ingenuity. This damage forced NASA to retire Ingenuity and nickname the location where it now sits Valinor Hills, a reference to J.R.R Tolkien's Valinor, a heaven-like place in Middle-Earth where elves and some hobbits return to following the destruction of the One Ring.

NASA's rover photographed a broken helicopter on the surface of Mars 654
Open Gallery 3

Now, Perseverance's new photos shed more light on the damage Ingenuity sustained during its hard landing. Using the Mars rover's SuperCam remote imager, it was revealed at least one of Ingenuity's four rotor blades snapped completely off the helicopter.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2024 at 5:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags