PlayStation 5 Pro specifications have been shared with third-party publishers, says insider

A known industry insider has revealed that third-party publishers have received the PlayStation 5 Pro specifications ahead of the release of Sony's highly anticipated console.

The rumors come from the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast, where host and well-known industry insider Colin Moriarty said that a medium-sized third-party publisher told him that the company received the PlayStation 5 Pro specification sheet.

Additionally, Moriarty said first and second-party developers have already received the specification sheet, leading assumptions to there being a good chance that leaks will happen more frequently regarding the capabilities of the PS5 Pro, considering multiple publishers and developers purportedly have the specifications sheet.

It was previously reported that leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who spoke to Michael from NXGamer, said the new PS5 Pro will be marketed as a 120FPS, 4K machine. Currently, it remains to be seen if the PS5 Pro will feature AI upscaling, but given the current state of the gaming industry and how it has become commonplace for games to use AI upscaling technologies such as NVIDIA's DLSS or AMD's FSR, it wouldn't be surprising for the PS5 Pro, or even more likely, the PS6 to have an implemented AI upscaling technology running on dedicated AI hardware.

Another advantage of having an AI upscaling technology is to reduce Sony's costs per unit, as the company won't have to put beefy hardware within the console to natively reach its marketed performance. Instead, the company can put hardware that is slightly less powerful, upscale games to hit the marketed performance (4K, 120FPS) and, in turn, keep costs from being inflated.