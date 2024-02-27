AMD's latest Radeon drivers aims to stop Helldivers 2 crashing and fix stuttering in many games

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.2.1 is available now for Radeon GPU owners, and it's one to definitely check out if you've been running into issues when gaming, as it's chock full of fixes and updates.
Those playing the smash hit co-op, democracy spreading, bug squashing Helldivers 2 on PC will be pleased to know that this new driver update fixes 'intermittent driver timeout' issues on Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs while also fixing crashing while playing. These are the sort of problems that are way more annoying when playing an online title, so kudos to AMD.
Another big fix covers those playing Counter-Strike 2, where the game would crash when enabling FSR on some Radeon GPUs. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.2.1 also fixes 'excessive stutter' across a range of titles, including Battlefield 2042, Destiny 2, Overwatch 2, Monster Hunter: World, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and STAR WARS Battlefront II.
This driver update should resolve the issue if you've been playing these games on a Radeon rig and experiencing stuttering. The new driver is more than bug fixes; it adds 'new game support' for Skull and Bones and Nightingale.
However, this one mainly contains game fixes covering crashes, extended loading times, HDR problems, and more. Here's a look at the Release Notes. AMD still lists Helldivers 2 crashing when there's 100% GPU utilization in the Known Issues section, pointing to more work to resolve issues with the game. You can download it here.
New Game Support
- Skull and Bones
- Nightingale
Fixed Issues
- Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS 2 on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. AMD is continuing to investigate additional reports of driver timeouts and application crashes while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.
- Improvements to excessive stutter while playing various games, including Battlefield 2042, Destiny 2, Overwatch 2, Monster Hunter: World, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and STAR WARS Battlefront II.
- Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Intermittent application crash when first launching Enshrouded or changing Anti-Aliasing settings on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- Shadows may appear bright, or reflections may be missing while playing Enshrouded on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- HDR settings may intermittently fail to take effect while playing certain games such as Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be considered while playing Counterstrike 2 with FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Graphics API metric may be incorrectly reported as DirectX® 12 for some Vulkan games.
- After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.
- Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- AFMF may be inaccurately displayed on select hybrid graphics configurations, particularly in systems where one of the devices lacks support for AFMF. AFMF must be supported on the displaying GPU to be activated.
- Mouse lag or stutter may be observed when selecting the discrete GPU as the primary display adapter on certain mobile systems, such as an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800S Mobile GPU.
Known Issues
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS 2 with 100% GPU utilization on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 with Radeon Boost enabled on Radeon RX 6000 and above series GPUs. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
- World of Warcraft may experience extended initial loading times with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters. (Resolution targeted for 24.3.1)
- FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized. (Resolution targeted for 24.3.1)
- AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as "Available" on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed.
- Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. (Resolution targeted for Q3)