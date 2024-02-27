AMD's latest Radeon drivers aims to stop Helldivers 2 crashing and fix stuttering in many games

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.2.1 is here and the latest Radeon driver update fixes a lot of game-related issues, including Helldivers 2 crashing.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.2.1 is available now for Radeon GPU owners, and it's one to definitely check out if you've been running into issues when gaming, as it's chock full of fixes and updates.

The latest Radeon driver release fixes stuttering issues in several games.

Those playing the smash hit co-op, democracy spreading, bug squashing Helldivers 2 on PC will be pleased to know that this new driver update fixes 'intermittent driver timeout' issues on Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs while also fixing crashing while playing. These are the sort of problems that are way more annoying when playing an online title, so kudos to AMD.

Another big fix covers those playing Counter-Strike 2, where the game would crash when enabling FSR on some Radeon GPUs. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.2.1 also fixes 'excessive stutter' across a range of titles, including Battlefield 2042, Destiny 2, Overwatch 2, Monster Hunter: World, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and STAR WARS Battlefront II.

This driver update should resolve the issue if you've been playing these games on a Radeon rig and experiencing stuttering. The new driver is more than bug fixes; it adds 'new game support' for Skull and Bones and Nightingale.

However, this one mainly contains game fixes covering crashes, extended loading times, HDR problems, and more. Here's a look at the Release Notes. AMD still lists Helldivers 2 crashing when there's 100% GPU utilization in the Known Issues section, pointing to more work to resolve issues with the game. You can download it here.