Apple still hasn't fixed niggling iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues

Some users continue to report that they are having Bluetooth issues with their iPhone 15 models months after the latest models were released.

Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Apple's latest iPhones have been on sale for six months at this point, but some people continue to struggle to deal with a particularly niggling bug. Owners of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are reporting issues that cause some Bluetooth devices to refuse to stay connected to the latest that Apple has to offer.

People have been reporting similar issues since not that long after the iPhones first went on sale in September 2023 and it was assumed that a subsequent software update would rectify whatever was going on. However, as we edge closer to March 2023 a new MacRumors report says things haven't improved. Citing reports from its own forums, MacRumors says that older Bluetooth devices like some in-car systems keep disconnecting from iPhones.

Apple still hasn't fixed niggling iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues 01
Open Gallery 2

The reports include people running various versions of iOS including the very latest iOS 17.3.1 release which makes it clear that this isn't a bug that Apple has squashed just yet. However, the report does note that some iPhone owners had been told that a future iOS 17 update would resolve the problem but so far, that hasn't happened.

Users say that they have tried restarting and resetting their iPhones to no avail, while some do report that getting Apple to swap their iPhone out for a new one has in some instances been enough to fix the problem for them. Unfortunately, getting Apple to do that isn't always an easy task which makes the problem all the more annoying for those who are suffering from it.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
$79.99$79.99$79.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2024 at 1:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags