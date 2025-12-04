Apple's new iPhone Air: highest depreciation of the iPhone since 2022, value spirals by 47.7%

Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone Air has the highest depreciation of any iPhone since 2022, with value plummeting 47.7% with 1TB owners losing the most.

TL;DR: Apple's iPhone Air experiences the highest depreciation among recent models, losing 47.7% of its value within 10 weeks, reflecting weak demand and reduced production. In contrast, the iPhone 15 series retains better resale value, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max shows moderate depreciation. The upcoming iPhone 18 and foldable iPhone will impact future trends.

Apple's new iPhone Air has the highest level of depreciation of an iPhone in the last three years, with almost no demand for the iPhone 17 and production lowered, with the latest depreciation seeing 47.7% of its value wiped in the 10 weeks since the iPhone Air launched.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In some new data from SellCell, the entire family of iPhone 17 smartphones from Apple is averaging 34.6% depreciation in 10 weeks, beating out the iPhone 16 and iPhone 14 series, which dropped 39% and 36.6%, respectively, in their first 10 weeks from launch.

The iPhone 15 series has the best resale value of the last few years of iPhones, losing 31.9% value in the same 10 week period.

4

Apple's recently-launched iPhone 17 models have better depreciation numbers, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB variant losing just 26.1% of its value in its first 10 weeks, while on the opposite side of the scale the iPhone Air 1TB model loses 47.7% of its value.

However, next year we'll see Apple launch its next-gen iPhone 18 series, as well as the debut of its first foldable iPhone in 2026, so it'll be interesting to see the depreciation on the foldable iPhone in its first 10 weeks post-launch.