Samsung spools up new semiconductor unit in Silicon Valley, will develop next-gen AGI chips

Samsung has just announced it's forming a new semiconductor development organization in Silicon Valley called AGI Computing Lab, which will work on developing AGI-specific semiconductors.

2

Samsung AGI semiconductor facility concept (source: ChatGPT + DALL-E)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The leader of this new AGI organization is called AGI Computing Lab and is being led by Dr. Woo Dong-hyuk in a senior vice president role, as well as a former Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) developer from Google, where he was one of the three people who designed the TPU platform for Google.

Samsung has been providing HBM memory chips for AI GPU makers like NVIDIA, but now the company is pushing into its own AGI semiconductor business, with a $100 billion war chest to take on the likes of TSMC and Intel, which just announced its latest Intel 18A and next-gen Intel 16A process nodes. Intel plans on taking the crown from TSMC in making the world's fastest chips this year, aiming for domination against TSMC in 2026.

Now we've got Samsung in the battle of AGI technology, up and above the AI GPUs that we're seeing used -- to gigantic success, mind you -- from the likes of NVIDIA. AGI chips will be different from AI GPUs, as they're for artificial general intelligence -- not just artificial intelligence -- which is intelligence that's equal to, and far greater than, human beings.

GPUs have played a fantastic part in getting us this far, but the future is AGI, and it seems Samsung wants to be right in the middle of that.