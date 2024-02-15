Lian Li reveals its next-gen PC cases, cooling designs, and PSUs at Digital Expo 2024

Lian Li recently hosted its 2024 Digital Expo event on YouTube, sharing updates on prototype cases, a standing desk, new concepts for all-in-one (AIO) coolers, and new power supplies that are on the way.

The new prototype Lian Li SUP-01 is a new case that experiments with a front GPU layout, while the new AIO cooler is the GALAHAD II LCD SHIFT that the company minimizes the tubing with, while a new EDGE Series PSU is a new form factory power supply that solves cable access in dual chamber cases.

Lian Li also unveiled its new DK-07 standing desk with a glass top covering the component chamber, surrounded by aluminum panels, and a built-in 30-inch LG transparent OLED display as a secondary monitor without obscuring the system. It looks beautiful, and I'd love to see what it'd be like in the flesh.

SUP-01

The SUP-01, a compact 45-liter case, reimagines the PC layout with a front-positioned graphics card and innovative cooling. Equipped with airflow-optimized mesh panels, it surpasses the LANCOOL 216 in cooling performance. The GPU's unique placement optimizes cooling without sacrificing aesthetics and is supported by adjustable brackets. The airflow configuration strategically utilizes GPU fans and rear fans as intakes, and right-side fans as exhausts, ensuring optimal GPU and CPU cooling. The main chamber accommodates motherboard sizes up to ATX, pre-mounted PCIe 4.0 riser cable, and features clearance for 280 to 360 mm AIOs. Storage options include two SSDs or 3.5" HDDs, a removable drive cage, and magnetic dust filters to maintain system cleanliness. The price is set to be $149.99.

DAN Cases A3

The DAN Cases A3, an M-ATX all-mesh case with steel panels and a fabric front panel, ensures a flexible and efficient building experience. Two fan-radiator brackets support up to 360 radiators, three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans each. The case stands out for its adaptability, featuring a standard motherboard tray, horizontal GPU layout, and an adjustable PSU bracket within six different positions for ATX PSUs up to 140 mm. GPU and cooling support vary based on PSU placement: top for a 400 mm GPU, middle for a 333 mm GPU with enhanced top cooling, and low for 360 radiator support at the top. PSU at the front accommodates 30 series GPUs and 4060/70 TI GPUs, while side placement increases side cooling. Storage options include a moveable bracket for two 2.5" SSDs and additional SSD or HDD mounting at the bottom. Front I/O includes two USB Type-A, audio jacks, and a USB Type-C port. The price is set to be $69.99.

O11 VISION BACK CONNECT

This variant of the O11 VISION supports motherboards with back connectors. The O11 VISION BACK CONNECT caters to back-connected ATX and M-ATX motherboards while retaining its pillar-less frame and support for regular motherboards. Notable changes include a fixed motherboard tray and support for two 120 mm fans at the rear, eliminating the 240 mm radiator option, and non-tinted tempered glass panels for a clear view inside the case. The O11 VISION BACK CONNECT MSRP is expected to be $129.99.

O11 Vision Chrome

LIAN LI is proud to launch the O11 VISION Chrome edition at the 2024 Digital Expo. The Chrome edition is equipped with chrome-plated glass panels, providing a sleek and reflective aesthetic. Priced at an MSRP of $149.99, the O11 Vision Chrome is now available for pre-order at official retailers, including Newegg, Caseking, and Overclockers UK starting today.

GALAHAD II LCD SHIFT

The GALAHAD II LCD SHIFT introduces a unique tube routing approach, allowing tubes to be tucked alongside the radiator for a near-tubeless aesthetic. Utilizing durable inner tubes commonly used in server rooms, it offers flexibility for bending around the radiator's edge. Retention brackets align the tubes with the pump block, offering customizable routing options. Plastic shrouds that cover portions of the water tube provide a seamless look, adaptable for right or left-side mounting. A 2.88" LCD panel on the cooling head controlled by L-Connect software enhances customization. The SHIFT includes a cover cap to conceal the pump block mounting mechanism. The cooler has a 32 mm thick radiator, 28 mm fans, and enhanced pump features. The GALAHAD II LCD SHIFT is available in 360 mm with the option of black and white.

EDGE Series PSU

The EDGE Series PSU possesses a unique form factor for optimal cable port access for dual-chamber cases. The embossed pattern mesh cover provides a clean aesthetic while facilitating the PSU's cooling. Addressing the scarcity of USB 2.0 headers in modern PCs, the EDGE series offers 4 additional USB headers, ensuring sufficient power for devices like the STRIMER, UNI FANs, or GALAHAD AIOs.The EDGE series includes a 600 W 12VHPWR power cable for the latest GPUs and two types of SATA cables. The EDGE Series will be available in black, and white including wattage options of 1300 W 80+ Platinum, 1000 W 80+ Gold, and 850 W 80+ Gold, with a black 850 W version featuring non-sleeved cables.

DK-07

The last announcement is the DK-07, which combines technology and stylish design. Featuring a glass top covering the component chamber, surrounded by aluminium panels, the desk boasts a built-in 30" LG transparent OLED display, functioning as a second monitor without obscuring the system. Other features include a top-accessible drawer on the right, an integrated cup holder with cooling or warming options on the left, and a retractable USB hub on the tabletop. The computer compartment supports up to two 360 or two 280 radiators and six 120 mm or five 140 mm fans at the front, up to a 360 radiator and three 120 mm fans mounted flat on the right side, and up to a 360 or a 280 radiator and three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans mounted sideways to the left. Clearance for graphics cards up to 4 slots thick and 340 mm long is also available. Storage comprises 4 accessible drive bays supporting 3.5" HDDs or 2.5" SSDs under the tabletop's right side.