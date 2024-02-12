The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be a battery life champ, report claims

The future iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast an improved battery life the likes of which no iPhone has ever been able to muster to date.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max might only have been on sale for a few months but Apple's attention ahs already very much turned to wat comes next. And a new report claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be a monster in more ways than one.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the fastest chip, biggest screen, and strongest cameras, a new report hints that it will also have the best battery life of any iPhone that has ever been sold. This comes thanks to a couple of improvements that Apple has made - not least the addition of a bigger battery.

That bigger battery is expected to be around 5% larger than the battery used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, something that definitely won't hurt its longevity. But the report, posted on Naver by the user known as "yeux1122", suggests that multiple components within Apple's upcoming phones will sue less power which in turn means an even longer runtime between charges.

That's likely to include the A18 Pro chip that is expected to power the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, while other improvements are also thought to be enough to boost battery life. The iPhone 15 PRo Max tops out at around 29 hours which suggests that those who buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max can look forward to around 30 hours before they have to reach for the charger.

Apple isn't expected to officially unveil the next round of iPhones until September of this year of course, and we can likely expect more leaks between now and then.

NEWS SOURCES:m.blog.naver.com, macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

