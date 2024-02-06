Your iPhone 16's Capture Button could mimic real high-end camera shutter buttons

The iPhone 16 lineup is tipped to get a new Capture Button and a new report hints at functionality that will closely mimic that of a camera shutter button.

There have been solid rumors of late that the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will benefit from a new Capture Button, quite apart from the Action Button that is already part of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Little was really known about what that Capture Button would do, although its name would suggest that it would have something to do with photography or videography. Now, a new report appears to have added more light to the situation.

That report comes via MacRumors and a post by the Instant Digital account on Weibo, a Chinese social network. According to that report, the Capture Button's main use will be to capture photos and videos as expected, but with a notable and particularly interesting twist.

According to Instant Digital, the pressure-sensitive Capture Button will allow people to press it slightly to begin the focus setting before pressing it further to fully fire the shutter in the Camera app. That would be a feature that closely mimics the way a real digital camera's shutter button works and it's thought that the move will be part of a wider focus on photography across the entire iPhone.

Apple isn't expected to announce the new iPhones until this coming September and it's possible that Apple's plans could change between now and then. MacRumors does note that the Instant Digital account has a mixed track record with these kinds of things so it's important to the this information with a pinch of salt. However, the Capture Button's existence has been reported by multiple outlets now, so it seems likely that it is very much something Apple is testing. Whether it will ship, however, is another matter entirely.