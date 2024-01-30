Microsoft Graveyard lets you wander among the headstones of the products Microsoft has axed

Browse the headstones of products and services Microsoft has killed off, and don't forget the coffins, too - for those marked for the chop.

Microsoft Graveyard is a new website which is one of those that does what it says on the tin - namely, it offers up an array of headstones of products and services which Microsoft has killed off.

Windows 10 is heading for its coffin, and will shuffle off its virtual coil come October 2025 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Actually, there's a slight twist in that there are also products which are still around, but on the chopping block - these are represented by a coffin.

Everything is in chronological order - coffins, followed by gravestones, with the most recently killed off products coming first. And that most recent headstone is Odyssey, the survival game from Blizzard which just got axed and became a casualty of the post-buyout reorganization.

Windows Mixed Reality is another recent death at Microsoft, but this website also includes products which are rumored to be killed off. For example, there's a tombstone for the Surface Duo, even though the device hasn't officially been discontinued - but there's a rumor that it's effectively canned (at least in its current form-factor with a 360-degree hinge).

As for the coffins - products on borrowed time - we have, of course, got Windows 10, which has just over a year and a half to live before support runs dry.

The site makes it clear that it is not in any way affiliated with Microsoft, and that it is "inspired and heavily influenced by the Killed by Google project" (which also has a "Killed by Microsoft" spin-off). And the influences are clear enough, certainly.

The Microsoft Graveyard is looking for help and welcomes feedback or indeed contributions to the project on GitHub.