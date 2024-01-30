Apple's mystery homeOS software breaks cover again, this time in tvOS 17.4

The existence of Apple's homeOS software was first leaked back in 2021 and now it has again appeared in the first tvOS 17.4 beta, but details are sparse.

Apple's reportedly hard at work on a new kind of operating system that could be used to power future smart home accessories with references to an unconfirmed homeOS software found in the first tvOS 17.4 beta.

This isn't the first time that we have heard that Apple has an interest in something called homeOS, but this is our clearest indication yet that it will be part of the company's future software roadmap and could potentially replace some of the software already in use. As an example, the tvOS beta software that included the references could potentially be replaced by a future homeOS software release. The same goes for the HomePod software that powers Apple's smart speakers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The references found inside tvOS 17.4 were first reported by MacRumors, but details on what the software will do and which devices it could power are unclear right now. However, 2021 job listings by Apple previously mentioned that successful applicants would be working on homeOS software before references to the software were later removed. There has been no sign of the homeOS name since then and its appearance in the tvOS 17,4 beta software could suggest that Apple is now closer to making it a reality than ever.

Apple is already rumored to be working on a device that could be a cross between a HomePod and an Apple TV and such a device could be the perfect place for homeOS to debut. Reports have suggested that it could debut as soon as this year, but details are sparse and Apple's plans have been known to change at times.