KIOXIA SSDs are headed to the International Space Station, tune to watch the launch on NASA TV!

KIOXIA joins HPE to send cutting edge storage into space to accelerate research in a number of fields, and you can watch the launch live.

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is headed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, January 30 at 9:07 am PT on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 as part of the Northrop Grumman's 20th Commercial Resupply Services (NG-20) mission. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is all about transforming orbital space flight by being able to accelerate information processing and research with the power of a commercial supercomputer - in space!

Traveling at incredible speed aboard the ISS, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) has partnered with KIOXIA America, Inc., a leader in 3D Flash Memory technology, to provide SSD storage technology to house all of that space data. This means KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS, Enterprise SAS, and KIOXIA XG Series NVMe SSDs are space-ready storage solutions.

It was only a matter of time before we sent SSDs into space, and you can watch this incredible event live on NASA TV. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 isn't just about processing space data, it's also designed to advance healthcare, AI, 5G networks, and more.

"By bringing KIOXIA's expertise and its SSDs, one of the industry's leading NAND flash capabilities," Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at HPE, said back in February 2023 when the mission and partnership was first announced. "With HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, together we are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation at the most extreme edge."

"The Spaceborne Computer has the potential to not only accelerate data processing in space but also speed up the exchange of data insights between Earth and space," said Mark Fernandez, principal investigator for HPE Spaceborne Computer-2. "This ultimately streamlines in-space research and bolsters the application of edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning on the space station."