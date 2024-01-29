NASA telescope makes 'landmark discovery' in finding Earth-like worlds

Researchers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made a 'landmark discovery' that gets astronomy closer to characterizing Earth-like worlds.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope has been used by researchers to identify an exoplanet lurking outside of our solar system that has been described as a "landmark discovery".

The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA posted to their websites announcing the discovery of an exoplanet located 97 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pisces. The exoplanet is called GJ 9827d and was first discovered by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope in 2017, but now astronomers have pointed Hubble's instruments at exoplanet and detected water vapor.

While this isn't the first exoplanet that astronomers have detected water vapor, it is the smallest at only approximately twice Earth's diameter. Prior to this discovery, water vapor had gone undetected on small planets, and NASA believes that GJ 9827d could be an example of water-rich planets being present elsewhere in our galaxy.

However, it's still too early to determine if Hubble's instruments detected a small amount of water vapor in the planet's atmosphere or if the planet's atmosphere is mostly made of water.

NASA telescope makes 'landmark discovery' in finding Earth-like worlds 56656
Open Gallery 2

"Water on a planet this small is a landmark discovery," added co-principal investigator Laura Kreidberg of Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany. "It pushes closer than ever to characterizing truly Earth-like worlds."

The team behind the discovery has come up with two possibilities: the planet is either a hydrogen-rich atmosphere laced with water, which would mean that GJ 9827d is a mini-Neptune, or it's more similar to Jupiter's moon Europa but much warmer with massive water deposits beneath its surface.

"Until now, we had not been able to directly detect the atmosphere of such a small planet. And we're slowly getting in this regime now," added Benneke. "At some point, as we study smaller planets, there must be a transition where there's no more hydrogen on these small worlds, and they have atmospheres more like Venus (which is dominated by carbon dioxide)."

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2024 at 4:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, iopscience.iop.org, science.nasa.gov, esahubble.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags