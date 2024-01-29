Scientists discover a hidden new type of star deep within our Milky Way galaxy

Researchers have discovered a surprising new type of star deep within the center of our Milky Way galaxy with dramatic brightness changes.

Authors of a series of papers published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society detail the discovery of a new type of star that was found by analyzing a decade-long collection of data collected by the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA).

The team behind the study focused on approximately 200 stars in a specific region of space that had seemingly dramatic shifts in brightness. More specifically, the team was searching for any signs of protostars or young baby stars that are very early in their life. Of the 200 selected stars, the team discovered 32 protostars; each of these was in the process of becoming a fully-fledged fusion monster star, meaning they were constantly outbursting.

Notably, among these young protostars were 21 red giants deep within the center of the Milky Way galaxy, and according to reports and the studies cited by the reports, these red giants are a new type of red giant called old smokers. The inner regions of the Milky Way is rich with heavy elements, meaning the stars located within these regions also have high metallicity.

The reason for the name "old smokers" can be attributed to the star giving off clouds of dust that obscure the star from vision for a period of time. This process occurs while the star is aging, and the discovery of these new types of red giants may lead to a deeper understanding of how heavy elements within our galaxy are used by new stars.

