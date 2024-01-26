Madame Web is set to have the worst box office opening weekend for Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Current box office projections for the upcoming Marvel Superhero movie Madame Web, led by Dakota Johnson, hint at the worst opening weekend yet for a Sony Spider-Man Universe film.

According to long-range box office tracking, it appears that audiences are just not interested in Sony's latest Spider-Man spinoff film. According to Boxoffice Pro, Sony's upcoming spider superhero team-up movie is currently tracking to earn between $25 million and $35 million on its opening weekend, which, if true and the film does fall in between that range, would mark the lowest opening weekend yet for Sony's SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe).

Sony's vampire flick Morbius currently has the worst SSU opening weekend, sitting at a sad $39 million, followed by Venom at $80 million and the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage at $90 million. Even if, by a miracle, Madame Web manages to sling its way to the higher-end of its tracking, its opening would still be lower than Disney's latest bomb, The Marvels, which premiered with an opening weekend of $46 million.

Madame Web is a female spider-hero team-up film that follows Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson, who shows signs of clairvoyance and must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. However, as part of the SSU, the film's director, S.J. Clarkson, has revealed recently that Madam Web is set to take place in a standalone world, which allows the film to have more freedom.

Clarkson's standalone comment seemingly confirms yet another Spider-Man-related film without the presence of the titular hero himself, although this was not always the case. According to insider Jeff Sneider, the film had planned for Andrew Garfield to return as Spider-Man before changing course to feature Tom Holland's iteration of the character for a cameo. However, during reshoots for the film, all references and appearances for either version were scrapped entirely.

The film is expected to swing into theatres on February 14th

In other entertainment news, Ryan Gosling has slammed the Oscars over the lack of nominations for the Barbie movie. Additionally, Cillian Murphy has won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Robert Oppenheimer, the man who helmed the creation of nuclear bomb. Hayao Miyazaki won Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes for The Boy and the Heron.