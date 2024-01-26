8-year rom-com record shattered by 'Anyone But You' breathes new life into the genre

'Anyone But You,' the rom-com featuring Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell, has shattered a record that may breathe new life into the genre.

Surprise Box Office Rom-Com hit Anyone But You has breathed new life into the genre and broken a nearly decade-long record.

The success of the film is impressive considering the saturated market and dominance of streaming platforms; of course, the film's two extremely attractive leads, Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell, may have also helped its success. The film may have also helped to re-ignite audiences' interest in the romantic comedy genre.

Anyone But You has had the vast majority of the world in a chokehold since its release on December 22, 2023, and although receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has become the most profitable film of January 2024.

The romantic comedy features two people who meet, have a one-night stand leading to tension, and then are stuck together at a wedding in a different country far from home. The film, as well as the chemistry between the film's lead actors, has been a hot topic on the internet for the last month, spawning a multitude of TikToks and rumors of a hidden relationship between the co-stars.

Due to the hype, Anyone But You has emerged as a sleeper box office hit, a pleasant surprise for the modern rom-com genre. The success of Anyone But You may have been accelerated by the lackluster number of films released in January; this is highlighted by the Mean Girls Broadway adaptation, which had an opening weekend of roughly $28.5 million domestically.

Anyone But You, however, released to a saddening total of only $6 million on its opening weekend but has since skyrocketed to above $100 million worldwide, the first R-rated romantic comedy to do so in just shy of a decade following the release of Bridget Jone's Baby in 2016.

You can catch Anyone But You in theatres now; be sure to check your local cinemas for times; rom-com in theatres seem to be back!

In other entertainment news, Ryan Gosling has slammed the Oscars over the lack of nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. Additionally, Cillian Murphy has won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, with Hayao Miyazaki winning Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes.

Nolan took home first place prize beating Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Celine Song for Past Lives, and Greta Gerwig for her massively successful Barbie.

