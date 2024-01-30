Redditor passively cools GeForce RTX 3080 with 10 tower heatsinks, looks incredible

Redditor starts passive cooling project using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition GPU, using 10 x tower heatsinks in his journey.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

This is something you don't see every day: a passively-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10 x tower heatsinks taking care of cooling the graphics card.

Redditor passively cools GeForce RTX 3080 with 10 tower heatsinks, looks incredible 31
Open Gallery 2

Redditor "Everynametaken9" has modified his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card, where he wanted to passively cool the GPU in the most monstrous way. In this journey, the Redditor used absolutely massive amounts of metal to keep it cool, and it looks insane.

Everynametaken9 was inspired by the growing "passive cooling" wave, experimenting with 10 different cooling heatsinks on the GPU, testing the thermal dissipation with the goal of "zero noise". There were some heavy DIY modifications installed, including a massive copper heatsink with gigantic dimensions: 2" x 3" x 12" -- yeah, the heatsink is 12 inches long! -- and then all of the 10 x CPU heatsinks strapped to the RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The Redditor mentioned that there are points of separation between the copper heatsink and the mounted CPU coolers, which could have thermal dissipation being less effective. Another issue is actually installing this monster-sized, passively cooled rig (it's not just a graphics card at this point) into your motherboard. Firstly, it could snap your motherboard from its weight, and then finding a motherboard and case that would house a custom monster like this would be nigh impossible.

Still, it's so awesome to see. Here are Everynametaken9's notes from Reddit:

  • I'm worried that the bar will get too hot and bleed into the VRAM, rather than cooling it. Should I absolutely avoid this, or will the size of the heatsink make it irrelevant? I am trying to avoid having to mount the bar vertically, dedicating it to the die only. If I do that I'll have to rig the plate separately, maybe even all the modules individually.
  • Most of what I read says the inductors and capacitors don't need cooling but some coolers have pads for them anyway. Since I'll have no fans, is this still the case or should I worry about them too?
  • The copper backplate came with a giant thermal pad. Is there any reason I can't just use the whole thing or should I concentrate the strips only where needed?
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (10G-P5-3897-KL)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$584.99
$584.99--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2024 at 12:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags