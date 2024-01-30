Redditor passively cools GeForce RTX 3080 with 10 tower heatsinks, looks incredible

This is something you don't see every day: a passively-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10 x tower heatsinks taking care of cooling the graphics card.

Redditor "Everynametaken9" has modified his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card, where he wanted to passively cool the GPU in the most monstrous way. In this journey, the Redditor used absolutely massive amounts of metal to keep it cool, and it looks insane.

Everynametaken9 was inspired by the growing "passive cooling" wave, experimenting with 10 different cooling heatsinks on the GPU, testing the thermal dissipation with the goal of "zero noise". There were some heavy DIY modifications installed, including a massive copper heatsink with gigantic dimensions: 2" x 3" x 12" -- yeah, the heatsink is 12 inches long! -- and then all of the 10 x CPU heatsinks strapped to the RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The Redditor mentioned that there are points of separation between the copper heatsink and the mounted CPU coolers, which could have thermal dissipation being less effective. Another issue is actually installing this monster-sized, passively cooled rig (it's not just a graphics card at this point) into your motherboard. Firstly, it could snap your motherboard from its weight, and then finding a motherboard and case that would house a custom monster like this would be nigh impossible.

