This garbage truck driver found a working PC with Ryzen Threadripper 3970X CPU and RTX 2080 Ti

A garbage truck driver found a discarded PC in the trash, and after drying it for a couple of days discovered that he had a working AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card.

Redditor "Seizo" said in a now-deleted post on Reddit: "So I found PC at work and it has RTX 2080 Ti 11GB, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X!!! And DDR4 32GB. AND IT WORKS! I just dried it (for a) couple of days. Only thing that doesn't work is CPU cooler display, but fans work. I just need to buy (a) new PSU because I don't trust what I found because it got wet".

From the pictures, we can see that there's also an ASUS PRIME TRX40-PRO motherboard as well, and a 360mm AIO liquid cooler (but the display doesn't work). The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor is still a decent chip, as too is the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card that will still play most of the games out today with respectable performance.

There are 4 x sticks of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4 DIMMs, and the 360mm AIO cooler looks like the Fractal Celcius+ S36 Dynamic, while the PSU is the bequiet! Straight Power 11, all sitting inside of a Fractal Design chassis.There were no SSDs or HDDs for storage inside of the machine, as I'm sure the user took those out to keep their data safe, while discarding the (seemingly working) PC out altogether.

Seizo said that he has found plenty of working items in the trash, including working power drills, ratchet sets, a chainsaw with a bad spark plug, an unopened Bluetooth keyboard that he uses on his TV, and more. The working PC after 3.5 years of doing this job would definitely be a pleasant surprise.