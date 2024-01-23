Massive Starfield update changes the way the entire game looks and feels

Bethesda has rolled out the 'biggest update yet' for Starfield, which includes a plethora of improvements and graphical enhancements worth looking at.

Starfield received its "biggest update yet" last week, and now players who have downloaded are taking to the game's subreddit to showcase the visual improvements.

Reddit user DinDisco took to the Starfield subreddit to showcase ten before and after images of the areas within the game that received massive graphical improvements. One of the biggest graphical improvements was the lighting, and before Starfield received this update, it was common for many of the game's areas to feel clinical through stark ambient white light beaming down from above. The update has reduced the brightness levels of these lights while also adding individual lights around the room.

The update has seemingly been very well received by Starfield players on the subreddit, with user p13t3rm writing, "Holy crap, this isn't just minor adjustments and some light position tweaks. This affects the entire mood and feel of some of these areas." Another user, Greathorn, wrote, "They really did go in and manually move light sources around, that's pretty nice. Sauvage's doesn't feel like a hospital anymore."

These changes are certainly an improvement overall, but some players believe the developers have traded problems for lesser problems, and while that is generally good for most players in this particular scenario, Starfield still has some work that needs to be done in other areas.

Ultimately, great work to the developers behind this change, and if you want to see more of the images within the Reddit post, check out this link here.

