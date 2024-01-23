Massive Starfield update changes the way the entire game looks and feels

Bethesda has rolled out the 'biggest update yet' for Starfield, which includes a plethora of improvements and graphical enhancements worth looking at.

Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Starfield received its "biggest update yet" last week, and now players who have downloaded are taking to the game's subreddit to showcase the visual improvements.

Before
Open Gallery 9

Before

Reddit user DinDisco took to the Starfield subreddit to showcase ten before and after images of the areas within the game that received massive graphical improvements. One of the biggest graphical improvements was the lighting, and before Starfield received this update, it was common for many of the game's areas to feel clinical through stark ambient white light beaming down from above. The update has reduced the brightness levels of these lights while also adding individual lights around the room.

The update has seemingly been very well received by Starfield players on the subreddit, with user p13t3rm writing, "Holy crap, this isn't just minor adjustments and some light position tweaks. This affects the entire mood and feel of some of these areas." Another user, Greathorn, wrote, "They really did go in and manually move light sources around, that's pretty nice. Sauvage's doesn't feel like a hospital anymore."

These changes are certainly an improvement overall, but some players believe the developers have traded problems for lesser problems, and while that is generally good for most players in this particular scenario, Starfield still has some work that needs to be done in other areas.

Ultimately, great work to the developers behind this change, and if you want to see more of the images within the Reddit post, check out this link here.

After
Open Gallery 9

After

Before
Open Gallery 9

Before

After
Open Gallery 9

After

Before
Open Gallery 9

Before

After
Open Gallery 9

After

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2024 at 7:19 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamesradar.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags