Elon Musk airs out some of Tesla's dirty laundry on X in new post

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going for more control at the company, and if he doesn't get it, he said he isn't comfortable making Tesla a leader in AI & robotics.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has aired out some of the company's dirty laundry on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, as the company's CEO has called for more control before he expands Tesla's presence in AI and robotics.

Musk took to X to write that he simply is "uncomfortable" growing Tesla's AI and robotics capabilities without having 25% of voting control, which would be enough for him to remain "influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned". Musk went as far as to say that unless he is given that control, he would "prefer to build products outside of Tesla". Currently, Musk has about a 13% stake in Tesla, equating to a whopping $206 billion of Musk's $230+ billion net worth.

In the past, Musk has described Tesla as not an electric car company but an AI and robotics company that happens to make electric cars. It seems that Musk wants to pump the breaks on development in both of those areas, whether it be autonomous driving or robotics, until he is given this 25% voting power. Musk added in a follow-up post that if he had 15% voting power or lower, "the for/against ratio to override me makes a takeover by dubious interests too easy."