Ubisoft director: gamers need to become more comfortable 'not owning' their games

The director of subscriptions at Ubisoft has said gamers need to get more comfortable with not owning games for the subscription services to expand.

Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Subscription services in games are certainly a contentious topic, and seemingly all AAA publishers are setting out to try and create their own version that provides value proportionate to the cost. However, in the current state of the gaming market, some subscription services are simply of much better value than others.

Whether you like the idea of subscription services or not, they are here to stay, as many publishers have seen a massive rise in popularity for their own subscription services, such as Microsoft's Game Pass or Ubisoft's Ubisoft+. Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, director of subscriptions at Microsoft Philippe Tremblay said that in order for subscription services such as Ubisoft+ to expand, gamers will need to become more comfortable not owning their games.

Tremblay is referring to one of the valid points used by people who don't like subscription services, and that is gamers surrender all rights to owning the game they are playing. Tremblay continued and said that consumers moved away from physically collecting CDs or DVDs through subscription services such as Netflix and Spotify, but the gaming industry is moving a bit slower than the two aforementioned transitions.

The hard truth is that gamers are already surrendering ownership of titles, as millions of gamers using Steam have all agreed to the platform's Terms of Service (TOS), which states that any violation of Steam's rules can result in Valve simply closing the Steam account without refunding any of the games purchased on it.

Ubisoft director: gamers need to become more comfortable 'not owning' their games 36215
Open Gallery 2

Looking to the future, it's more than likely that subscription services will continue to grow as they provide gamers more value, but I believe there will, at least for the foreseeable future, always be a certain percentage of gamers that will still choose to purchase a physical game over buying a subscription.

This same issue of ownership has presented itself in the streaming space, with some media owners complaining that TV shows/movies that never saw a physical release can be erased from history if the streaming platform chooses to remove them from its catalog. The same principle can happen for games exclusive to a subscription service, which is a point currently being argued by those who oppose subscription services.

There is no simple answer to the problem of ownership and subscription services, and some industry figures, such as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, believe subscription services will never outpace individual game purchasing. This may be easy for Zelnick to say, considering Grand Theft Auto IV is teed up to be the biggest game launch of all time.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2024 at 2:25 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, gamesindustry.biz

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags