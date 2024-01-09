Sennheiser unveils two premium model earbuds at CES 2024

Sennheiser has unveiled two new products at CES 2024, with the longstanding audio company revealing the Momentum Sport and True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser, a staple audio company within the tech industry, unveiled two new earbuds at CES 2024, one being an update to its flagship Momentum line, and the other being the company's first fitness-centered earbuds.

Momentum True Wireless 4
Firstly, Sennheiser announced the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, which the company describes as its "most capable earbud yet", as it delivers incredible lossless sound along with ultra-low latency through its connectivity that's built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX. The Momentum True Wireless 4 will be available to pre-order on February 15th for $299.95.

The earbuds feature more than a dozen upgrades compared to its previous generation, with support Bluetooth 5.4, the adopted Qualcomm platform, six microphones, adaptive EQ monitors, physical design improvements, and much more. As for the other pair of earbuds from Sennheiser, the audio company unveiled the Momentum Sport, a $329.95 pair of earbuds releasing on April 9 that integrates both a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor.

Momentum Sport
The data acquired by the Momentum Sport's sensors can then be sent to many popular sport devices and apps for tracking, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.

"To minimize footstep noise, breathing, and other body-borne distractions, the earbuds feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design for natural environmental awareness. An adjustable Transparency mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode let the wearer easily adapt as their surroundings change.

The all-new acoustic system features a redesigned transducer that handily delivers the best sound quality yet in a Sennheiser sport earbud. Thanks to IP55 sweat & water resistance, a shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips, MOMENTUM Sport are built to withstand the rigors of any workout.

The equally tough IP54-rated, Qi-enabled carrying case stores up to three additional earbud recharges, extending the playback time from up to 6 hours to 24 total hours. A quick charge feature provides up to 45 minutes of playback after just 10 of USB-C charging," writes Sennheiser about the Momentum Sport

