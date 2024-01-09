Sennheiser unveils two premium model earbuds at CES 2024

Sennheiser has unveiled two new products at CES 2024, with the longstanding audio company revealing the Momentum Sport and True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser, a staple audio company within the tech industry, unveiled two new earbuds at CES 2024, one being an update to its flagship Momentum line, and the other being the company's first fitness-centered earbuds.

Momentum True Wireless 4

Firstly, Sennheiser announced the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, which the company describes as its "most capable earbud yet", as it delivers incredible lossless sound along with ultra-low latency through its connectivity that's built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX. The Momentum True Wireless 4 will be available to pre-order on February 15th for $299.95.

The earbuds feature more than a dozen upgrades compared to its previous generation, with support Bluetooth 5.4, the adopted Qualcomm platform, six microphones, adaptive EQ monitors, physical design improvements, and much more. As for the other pair of earbuds from Sennheiser, the audio company unveiled the Momentum Sport, a $329.95 pair of earbuds releasing on April 9 that integrates both a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor.

Momentum Sport

The data acquired by the Momentum Sport's sensors can then be sent to many popular sport devices and apps for tracking, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.