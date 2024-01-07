Acer worked with Qualcomm on its new router: world's first with 5G and Wi-Fi 7

Acer teams with Qualcomm on its new routers, including the world's first 5G Wi-Fi 7 router, the new Predator Connect X7 5G CPE coming soon.

Acer has just announced not one but two new gaming routers, teaming with Qualcomm and its Immersive Home Platform and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 for stable connections and enhanced wireless gameplay with the introduction of the new Acer Predator Connect X7 5G CPE. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Acer's new 5G + Wi-Fi 7 routers, powered by Qualcomm (source: Acer)

The new Acer Predator Connect X7 5G CPE will provide blazing-fast internet speeds with both 5G and Wi-Fi 7, as well as dual WAN connectivity. Acer says we can expect fast, reliable, and vast network coverage provided by the Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router, with the capabilities expanded through its multi-link Wi-Fi mesh system, making wired-level latency possible through the use of a mesh setup.

Qualcomm Technologies' advanced quad-core processor is inside of both the X7 and T7 routers, which provide gamers and streamers with boosted online experiences, improved Spectrum Utilization and Wi-Fi 7, as well as enhanced MU-MIMO and OFDMA across connected devices.

Acer says that its new Predator Connect X7 5G CPE stands out on its own as the first to combine 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band BE11000 throughput, offering 3.5Gbps over 5G, with extremely low latency of just 1ms. If you need the best of both worlds, you've got both 5G and ethernet here, incorporating load balancing and failover mechanisms through devices in the mesh network so you get no network disruptions.

The Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router features support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band throughput, keeping up with the combined throughput of the BE11000, and can be "effortlessly integrated with multi-unit mesh systems" helped with High-Band Multi-Link Simultaneous for reliable backhaul and better whole home coverage.

Acer's new 5G + Wi-Fi 7 routers, powered by Qualcomm (source: Acer)

Wayne Ma, General Manager, Connectivity, Acer Inc, said in the press release: "We are excited to announce the latest Predator routers with 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options, empowering gamers to take their gameplay to new heights. Thanks to Qualcomm's Immersive Home Platform and quad-core processors, the new Predator routers bring next-level performance and speed output to a wider range of players and gaming environments".

Rahul Patel, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity Broadband and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc added: "Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to collaborate with Acer, bringing a full suite of advanced connectivity technologies to bear spanning 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Mesh Networking. Together, these are essential technologies for next-gen gaming and will thrill users with their immersive and responsive gaming experiences".