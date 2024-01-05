Patrick Stewart says Doctor Strange cameo as Professor Charles Xavier was 'disappointing'

Patrick Stewart has reflected on the cameo he played in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, saying it was 'frustrating and disappointing'.

2022's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, in hindsight, might have been a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the film did great numbers at the box office, especially when compared to more recent entries, and had plenty going for it with big-name director Sam Raimi, being the follow-up to the wildly popular Marvel series Wandavision.

Furthermore, the film was packed to the brim with big, flashy cameo appearances, yet somehow, the film still produced an overwhelming sense of exhaustion. This feeling occurred no more so than in the film's second act, where these cameos took place. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange comes face to face with several alt-universe characters, including Stewart's Professor X, who rolls in and abruptly dies a few minutes later.

The film was shot in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the effects of which we still see ripple throughout the industry. This led production to shut down at least once and produced a rather unpleasant and isolating experience for the appearing actors.

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, Stewart informed that all the appearing actors' cameos were filmed entirely in isolation from each other, acting and giving their speeches to thin air, while it's unclear how much of this was due to COVID restrictions it's clear Stewart did not enjoy the process making his return to the iconic character underwhelming and disappointing to film.

The actor also acknowledged it might be possible to see his character return to the MCU at least one more time in the future. However, there is nothing to confirm this, and it is purely exciting speculation.

