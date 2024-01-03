Jack Black rumored to play Steve in upcoming Minecraft movie

Reports indicate Jack Black is set to star alongside Jason Momoa in Warner Bros' feature take on the iconic Minecraft, which Black is meant to play Steve.

According to reports from Deadline, comedy legend Jack black may be set to play yet another iconic video game character as the default character skin, Steve, in the upcoming adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time, Mojang Studios' Minecraft.

Variety has also reported that Black is now a part of the cast but didn't say who he might be playing. Black is well known in the industry for iconic roles in movies such as School of Rock, the Kung Fu Panda series he recently won an Emmy for, and most recently, Bowser in the second highest-grossing movie of 2023, Illuminations the Super Mario Bros. Movie. He will also star as another video game character, the Sassy robot Claptrap, in Lionsgate's take on the video game Borderlands, hitting cinemas on August 9.

For fans of the game, Minecraft's main man, Steve, doesn't really have a defined personality and is more of an empty vessel for players to project their ideals onto. It would be interesting to see if Black will portray Steve with a muted performance or if he will bring his own comedic chops to the popular skin.

According to Deadline, the Warner Bros/ Vertigo/Legendary's adaptation, which has been development for quite some time, is still scheduled to hit theaters on April 4, 2025, and is set to star Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Dannielle Brookes and Sebastian Eugene Hanse. and now Black.

