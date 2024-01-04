Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings back into IMAX theaters for a limited time

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is swinging back into IMAX theaters for a limited amount of time at the end of this month, says the film's writer.

Fans will soon be able to revisit the magic of the mega-popular animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will return exclusively to IMAX theatres starting January 19.

The film, which is acclaimed for its groundbreaking animation, voice acting, and characters, will see our spider heroes swinging back onto the big screen for a limited time only, according to a recent post by the writer and producer Christopher Miller.

We have seen a recent surge of theatrical re-releases of films from the last year popping up in the last few months, most notably the return of Barbie and Oppenheimer. However, this particular re-release comes amid the build-up for the 2024 Academy Awards, where the spider-centric film is already gaining Oscar Buzz.

For those lucky enough to catch one of last year's best pictures at the theaters, the return to IMAX gives fans and new viewers alike a chance to view the mind-blowing animated flick on the biggest screen possible. It also comes at a time when audiences should have been gearing up to view the third installment of the epic franchise as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse was originally slated for March 29, 2024, before delays, but this re-release softens the blow.

There is still no word yet on when fans will see the third chapter swing into theatres, but thanks to the end of the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, production on the film is back on course with a release date yet to be set. Fortunately, January is looking to be a clean slate for films. There is no time like the present to catch these Spider-Heros swinging through your local IMAX.

Catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swing back into IMAX on January 19. Be sure to check out your local IMAX theater for session times.