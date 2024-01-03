Drone snaps epic 4K video of 100s of Tesla's ready to be shipped to new owners

A drone has been sent over Tesla's Gigafactor in Shanghai revealing the EV manufacturing plant is ready to ship hundreds of Tesla's.
The video was captured by Tesla watcher Wu Wa, who sent a drone capable of shooting in 4K over Giga Shanghai, Tesla's largest vehicle plant that is responsible for producing more than 950,000 vehicles ever year. The vehicles captured in the above video are believed to be headed to Europe, and highlight Tesla's exponential growth in the region through continuous exports. Wu Wa believes the fleet of vehicles is scheduled to leave on January 8.
It's not just exports that are going well for Tesla in China, as more than 60,000 Tesla were purchased by new owners in China just in December, an indicator the Tesla brand is expanding more within the region. On a wider scale, Giga Shanghai has become a pivotal part in Tesla's global push to get as many EV's in the hands of as many drivers as possible. For more information on this story, check out this link here.
