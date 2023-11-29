GEEKOM plans to launch Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' Mini PCs, so expect them to be great for gaming

Ryzen 'Phoenix' is set to debut in GEEKOM's upcoming Mini PC line-up, and this is great news for PC gaming and content creation on a tiny low-power device.

The mini PC market has returned in a big way in recent years, and if you've been following the space, then no doubt you've come across the competitive and powerful range from GEEKOM - a company that specializes in mini PCs to suit any need - and it's upcoming products could very well be little gaming powerhouse. And that's all due to them housing AMD's Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 9 7940HS processors.

GEEKOM's upcoming Mini IT13 PCs will come in two new flavors - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 9 7940HS.

These high-end mobile processors make up the flagship offerings in AMD's 'Phoenix' series, including Zen 4 architecture with AMD Radeon 780M graphics (12 CUs and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed). With the recent launch of the ROG Ally from ASUS, the Legion Go from Lenovo, and product companies like AYANEO, we've seen this type of APU - in Ryzen Z1 Extreme form - do some pretty amazing things.

With a Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, GEEKOM's upcoming Mini IT13 PCs will undoubtedly be great little gaming boxes. The sort of device you could connect to a TV and treat it like a dedicated (and tiny) gaming console.

Outside of sporting AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 mobile hardware, these small 112.4 x 112.4 x 37mm mini PCs feature a full metal chassis and enough ports to make them great for content creators and professionals. As much as I'm always focused on pure PC gaming performance, the Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 9 7940HS processors can run intensive apps.

You've got plenty of port action with two USB-C Type-C connections (one 40Gbps and one 10Gbps), two HDMI ports, 2,5G Ethernet, and two additional USB ports. Yeah, with this mini PC, you could also run multiple displays. GEEKOM's new Phoenix mini PCs sound pretty tasty, with reports stating that they're expected to launch in China next month, with other regions set to receive the device soon thereafter.