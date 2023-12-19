Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 update fixes a potentially embarrassing screen sharing bug

Apple says that it has fixed a macOS Sonoma bug that could potentially allow unknown Spaces to be shared with people via the screen sharing feature.

Apple has today released a new macOS software update that is designed to fix a particularly nasty bug that had the potential to really embarrass a Mac user when they shared their screen.

The bug, which was reported online, caused random windows in other macOS Spaces to appear on-screen when a Mac's screen-sharing feature was enabled. While the Space on-screen may be clear, it was possible for screen sharing to accidentally make another Space available to those watching along. The potential consequences there are obvious, ranging from showing others embarrassing things like a browser window that was believed to be hidden. But there was also a potential privacy issue that could have seen data accidentally shared with a third party.

Thankfully, Apple says that this macOS 14.2.1 update fixes this issue, adding that it fixed a session rendering issue to improve session tracking. The result? It appears that the bug has been fixed and that those who share their screen should now have a better understanding of exactly what is being shown to others.

There don't appear to have been any security updates as part of this release, but the macOS 14.2.1 update isn't the only new software to have been released today. Apple also made iOS 17.2.1 available to iPhone owners, the update fixing unnamed bugs but Apple also suggested that everyone installs it on their own iPhones.

The iPhone update can be found in the Settings app on compatible devices, while those with a macOS Somoma-compatible Mac can download the new bug-free version from the System Settings app, too.