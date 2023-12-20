Apple News+ adds The Athletic to its growing list of news offerings

The Apple News+ subscription news service has added a new source of sports news, with The Athletic now coming online for those who pay for it.

Apple News+ subscribers now have a new source of sports news after Apple announced the addition of The Athletic, a subscription offering that would normally cost money if people wanted to read it. Now, those who already have Apple News+ or Apple One subscriptions get it for free.

Apple announced the news in a press release, bringing best-in-class team coverage from The Athletic to the News app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The Athletic has grown to become one of the go-to sources for in-depth sports news in recent years and employs more than 450 full-time writers, editors, and producers. It covers a whole raft of sports as well, not just the most obvious, including English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women's Soccer League, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA men's college basketball, NCAA women's college basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and more.

Subscribers to Apple News+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia can now access The Athletic via the Sports tab in the News app and then easily follow scores and news for their favorite teams and leagues.

Apple News+ is available for $12.99 per month and includes some of the biggest newspapers and magazines including The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, The New Yorker, People, The Athletic, and more. It's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle that adds other Apple services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and more. It's a great way to get a discount if you're already using multiple Apple services, too.

