Dune movie stars battle 1v1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Rust with knives only

Dune movie stars Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet battle it out in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Rust with knives only... who wins? Check it out.

Dune movie stars Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet have taken the battle to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, where they battled it out in a Rust 1v1 battle with knives only. Check it out:

The two actors will next appear in Dune: Part Two in March 2024, with Activision getting the actors to play themselves in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with some surprising results. You can get the Paul Atreides bundle in Call of Duty right now for 2400 COD points, which works out to around $20.

Chamalet, on the other hand, used to mod Xbox 360 controllers before he was a movie star, with his own YouTube channel called ModdedController360 when he was a teenager. Chamalet is the winner in the end, and both of the actors said "good game" at the end, which was wholesome to see.

Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone if you're a huge Dune fan. The new Paul Atreides one is available right now, while the Feyd-Rautha skin drops on December 16.

As for Dune: Part Two, it was meant to be released already but was delayed until March 1, 2024. Chamalet will appear in Wonka next, which drops on December 15, while Butler will appear in The Bikeriders in June 2024. If you haven't watched Dune, you should check it out -- director Denis Villenueve did an incredible job -- while Dune: Part Two looks fantastic. You can check out the trailer for Dune: Part Two below.