Samsung tease two new QD-OLED gaming monitors with up to 360Hz refresh rates

Samsung has announced it will be releasing two new QD-OLED gaming monitors next year that will come in 31.7-inch and 27-inch models.

Samsung Display is rolling out seemingly thousands of QD-OLED displays as companies such as GIGABYTE, AGON, and more have announced new gaming monitors using the Samsung Display panel technology. Seeing multiple brands adopting the new technology, we can expect that CES 2024 will be littered with many gaming monitors utilizing the gorgeous OLED technology, which means plenty of competition in the gaming monitor space, and that's only good for gamers.

According to Samsung Display, the company's latest QD-OLED designs include a 31.5-inch model and a 27-inch model. The 31.5-inch model is a flat panel, supports a resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 (UHD), and has a pixel density of 140 PPI. As for the 27-inch, Samsung Display says it will also be a flat panel that has a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD), but will be able to push its refresh rate up to a crazy 360Hz.

Furthermore, Samsung has said that it has already begun full production of the two new gaming monitor models and that they will be released sometime next year following their announcement at CES 2024.