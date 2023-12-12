Porsche and AOC release 5,120 x 1440 240Hz QD-OLED super ultra-wide monitor

AOC and Porsche Display have now revealed the AGON Pro PD49, a super ultra-wide 5,120 x 1,440 pixels with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 response time.

Porsche Design and AOC have partnered up to create a super ultra-wide gaming monitor with a crazy resolution and an awesome refresh rate.

AOC and Porsche Design are excited to unveil the AGON Pro PD49, a 49-inch curved super ultra-wide gaming monitor that comes with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, with a juicy 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 response time (GtG). Notably, the PD49 supports up to 1,000 nits, is 1800R, supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and uses the same panel found in the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, a 48.9-inch QD-OLED panel.

Since the display is OLED, it's extremely thin, only measuring 5 mm wide, and if you were wondering about connectivity, AOC and Porsche Design have equipped it with everything you would need. There are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a LAN port, four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Type-C upstream port. There are also individually adjustable FX elements with RGB light.

As for color, the PD49 has a 10-bit color bit depth and is 99% SCI-P3 and 99% sRGB color space. The Porsche Design and AOC PD49 is currently available and comes in at a price of £1,950 in the UK and €2,199 in the Eurozone ($2,350 US). Check out the official listing for the PD49 here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

