UFO whistleblower David Grusch says when he will reveal 'first-hand' knowledge

UFO whistleblower David Grusch has appeared on NewsNation to reveal when he will be revealing 'first-hand' knowledge on UFO programs.

Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

UFO whistleblower David Grusch, a career intelligence official, claimed the US government was covering up secret UFO programs that involved capturing downed UFOs, back-engineering discovered technology, and even discovering biologics at sites of crashed UFOs.

Since the explosive interview aired with Grusch back in June on NewsNation, the former intelligence official has been attempting to get as much information about the program as possible to the public. Grusch is taking the by-the-book method, and in July, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced legislation to declassify government records related to UFO sightings and programs.

However, some House Republicans voted against key portions of Schumer's UAP disclosure bill, citing transparency issues related to national security. The lawmakers pushing for this disclosure of information related to UFOs are now questioning the motives behind the lawmakers that are citing national security threats because if there is nothing to hide, which the Pentagon has absolutely denied, then there shouldn't be any problem with a disclosure.

"I will be discussing what I actually do know firsthand. I just could not overtly discuss that at the time, including at the (congressional) hearing because the Pentagon and the IC were sitting on some of my prepublication paperwork at the time," Grusch told Vargas.

